Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Autodesk by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $300.16 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.