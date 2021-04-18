Veriti Management LLC Has $668,000 Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive stock opened at $98.76 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

