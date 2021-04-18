Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. 143,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average is $155.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.