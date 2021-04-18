Veriti Management LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Sony by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Sony by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Sony by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNE opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.12. Sony Co. has a twelve month low of $56.65 and a twelve month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNE. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

