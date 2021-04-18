Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EW shares. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

