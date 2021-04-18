Veriti Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,292.83. 23,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,068. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,853.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,306.60.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

