Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 502.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 175,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.70 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

