Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $23.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $901.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.35 and a beta of 4.02. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $20.32.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,341,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Village Farms International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

