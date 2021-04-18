VINchain (VIN) Price Down 42.9% This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $311,379.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00069046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00020558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.60 or 0.00679884 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00088573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00038911 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.