Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

