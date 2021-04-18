Visa (NYSE:V) versus Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Head-To-Head Survey

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Visa (NYSE:V) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cielo has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visa has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cielo and Visa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 4.30% 3.52% 0.56% Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cielo and Visa, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Visa 0 4 22 0 2.85

Visa has a consensus price target of $229.92, indicating a potential upside of 1.55%. Given Visa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than Cielo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and Visa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.76 billion 0.68 $401.34 million N/A N/A Visa $21.85 billion 20.23 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.92

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Cielo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Visa beats Cielo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About Visa

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

