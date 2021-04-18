Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,063 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $55.59 and a one year high of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SYNA shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

