Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,649,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of XNTK opened at $153.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $161.34.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

