Volex (LON:VLX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Volex plc (LON:VLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from GBX 420 to GBX 430. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Volex traded as high as GBX 391.50 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 1189037 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 365 ($4.77).

In related news, insider Peter Westmacott purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £20,001 ($26,131.43).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 334.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.43. The stock has a market cap of £559.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

