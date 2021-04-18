Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.53. The stock had a trading volume of 990,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,698. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

