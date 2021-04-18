Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Vossloh stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.26. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

