VouchForMe (IPL) Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded up 37.8% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2,538.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00679331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

