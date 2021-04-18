WABnetwork Price Down 5.8% This Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 78.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a market cap of $95,569.04 and $5,266.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00069422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.07 or 0.00682516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.93 or 0.00088725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038985 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.