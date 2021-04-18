Wade Financial Advisory Inc Acquires 2,207 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,505. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.13 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.