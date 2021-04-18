Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

