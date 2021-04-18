Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.67.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of WD stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.93. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,374. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.41. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock worth $10,660,221 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

