Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

