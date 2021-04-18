Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

