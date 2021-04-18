Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,330 shares of company stock worth $17,473,914. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $231.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

