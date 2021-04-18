WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSE:UL opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.5139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

