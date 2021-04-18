Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,784 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

HIBB stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.97. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,764. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

