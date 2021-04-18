Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $95,000 Stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,042 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Genasys were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genasys by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Genasys by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Genasys by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genasys alerts:

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $242.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other Genasys news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genasys Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.