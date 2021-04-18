Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 708.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPEI stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $20.70.

