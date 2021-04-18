Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 1,176 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX opened at $79.28 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

