Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after buying an additional 1,274,421 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.92 and a fifty-two week high of $417.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $396.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

