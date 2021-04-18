Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,743 shares of company stock worth $31,379,157 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $742.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $700.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.84 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

