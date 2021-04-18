Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $153.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.21 and a 1 year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.