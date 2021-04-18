Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 17,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

