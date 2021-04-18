Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 30,390 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 53.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

GDX opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

