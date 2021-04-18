Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 4,609 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.26.

Shares of WFC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

