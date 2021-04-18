Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 32.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $346.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

