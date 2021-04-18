Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forestar Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.90 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 455.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

