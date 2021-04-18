Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $317,000 Stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMBI opened at $14.45 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $188.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.92.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $10.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

