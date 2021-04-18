Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,641 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $162.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

