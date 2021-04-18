Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,365 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,948 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESSA shares. TheStreet raised ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.49.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.53%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

