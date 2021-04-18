Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,155 Shares of BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of BankFinancial worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of BankFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BankFinancial by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $10.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. BankFinancial Co. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Research analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from BankFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

BankFinancial Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

