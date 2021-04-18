Wells Fargo & Company Raises BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

