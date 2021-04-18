Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 288.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GDO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 37,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.62. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

