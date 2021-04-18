Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 772 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $686,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,415,621. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $203.63 and a twelve month high of $342.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

