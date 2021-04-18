Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.29 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.97.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

