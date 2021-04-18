Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $731.85. 396,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,201,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $666.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.12. The stock has a market cap of $702.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,483.63, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

