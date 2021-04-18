Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 187.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $18,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $190.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The firm had revenue of $383.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 503,443 shares of company stock worth $97,164,192 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

