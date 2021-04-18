Westside Investment Management Inc. Takes $11.47 Million Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invitae by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,333,000 after purchasing an additional 997,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Invitae by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth $60,491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Invitae by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Shares of NVTA opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,193,312. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

