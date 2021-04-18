Westside Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $58,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,962,000 after acquiring an additional 498,597 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 17,869,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,695,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $218.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

