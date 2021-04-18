Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.37. 2,423,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,928,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,451,000 after buying an additional 67,941 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.